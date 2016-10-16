TERANCE LEE SCRAPE

Obituary

TERANCE LEE
SCRAPE, 46

BARTOW - Terance Lee Scrape, 46, went to be with the Lord 10/8/16. Viewing 5-7 pm Thurs, 10/20. Svc. Fri. 11 am. All svcs. at Jacksonville Mem. Grdns, Orange Park.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2016
