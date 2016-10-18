ALICE
WORTHY, 77
LAKELAND - Ms. Alice Worthy passed away at Lakeland Regional Medical Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Alice was born on July 22, 1939 to Vinnie and Hattie Wiley in Princeton, WV. She moved to Lakeland in 1987 from New Castle, Delaware. Alice retired from Wal-Mart and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Worthy. Alice is survived by her sons, James Douglas Worthy (Clara) and Hobert Wilhoit, Jr. (Leaslie); daughters, Cathy Morgan (James) and Angel Trottman (Frank); brothers, Mickey Willey and Pancho Willey; sisters, Linda Suits and Juanita Ellifritz; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held privately at Socrum Cemetery, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2016