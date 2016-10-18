REBA BENNETT
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REBA BENNETT SHEFFIELD.
SHEFFIELD, 96
WINTER HAVEN - Reba Bennett Sheffield, a long-time resident of Winter Haven, passed away peacefully October 17, 2016, at Life Care Center in Winter Haven. She was 96 years old.
Born September 21, 1920 in Poplar Springs, Tennessee to Arthur and Lou Bennett. Reba moved to Polk County at an early age where she married and enjoyed life until old age began to take its toll.
She is pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, Arthur F. Sheffield, one sister, Lesba Sheffield and two brothers, Estel and Carol Bennett.
She is survived by two daughters, Betty Ann Hobbs (Allen), Emma Lou (Snookie) Sheffield, one son, David F. Sheffield (Elaine), two sisters, Lela Shaffer and Pauline Connor, all of Winter Haven, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was of the Baptist faith and a member of the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake. She retired from the Polk County School Board as a lunchroom worker. After retirement, she enjoyed collecting items, especially salt and pepper shakers of which she had several hundred. She loved to fish and did some traveling. She loved to make quilts for her family and friends and she loved to crochet.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
The funeral will be at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 Havendale Blvd. NW in Winter Haven, Thursday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. The family will be available in the lobby at 10:00 a.m. to receive friends and family.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2016