SHIRLEY RUTH

ZELLER, 92



WINTER HAVEN - Shirley Ruth Zeller, age, 92, of Winter Haven, passed away Oct. 11, 2016 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe House in Auburndale.

Shirley was born August 3, 1924 in Gary, Indiana to Ada and Rev. J.M. Johnson. She was married to Frank Zeller, M.D. on August 4, 1946 in Gary, Indiana. Frank and Shirley moved to Winter Haven in the early 1950s, making Winter Haven their family residence.

Shirley served as an officer and on the Board of Directors for the Polk County Medical Auxiliary, Founding member and past President of the Planters Garden Club; lifetime member of Winter Haven Theater, the Winter Haven Symphony and Ridge Art Association. She was a member and volunteer for the Polk County , the and Red Cross; Make Winter Haven Beautiful Agency; Charter member of Lake Region Golf and Country Club where she enjoyed playing bridge and tennis; member of Florida Club; Fifty-year member of 'The Friday Bridge Club.' Shirley always hosted the Christmas party for the group. She was President of the Women's Association; and a member of Hope Presbyterian Church, active in Circle One and a Bible study leader.

Shirley was predeceased by Frank in 2012 and their two sons, Frank Zeller, III and Thane R. Zeller; and her brother, James Johnson.

She is survived by: a daughter, Cynthia Zeller Booth and her husband, John; her grandchildren, Frank Benjamin Zeller, Michael Zeller, Amy Booth Gallman, Jonathan James Booth; great grandchildren, Chelsy R. Kellerman, Quade B. Kellerman, and Emma Gallman.

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00pm, Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at Hope Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, FL or the or American Red Cross.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.oakridgefuneralcare.com







Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

