FLORA MAE
|
MERCHANT, 75
LAKELAND - Flora Mae Merchant, 75, passed away on Oct. 15, 2016.
Mrs. Merchant was born in Jacksonville, FL, on Feb. 1, 1941 to the late John and Flora Barfield. She came to the Lakeland area 15 years ago from Interlachen, FL. She was a District Manager for Dollar General, and enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was of the Methodist faith.
Mrs. Merchant was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jesse David Merchant. She is survived by her children, Tim Merchant, Cindy Merchant-Sidoti and John W. Merchant; sister, Norma Jones; grandchildren, Linzie Merchant, Leah Merchant, Miller Owen and Morgan Merchant.
Visitation will be held Thurs. from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd., Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Flora's honor to VISTE, 1232 E Magnolia St., Lakeland, FL 33801.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2016