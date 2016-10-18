RAYMOND C.
ADDISON, 69
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Raymond C. Addison, age 69, a resident of Auburndale passed away Friday, October 14, 2016 due to an auto accident.
Mr. Addison was born June 20, 1947 in Winter Haven to James Jackson and Lula Catherine (White) Addison. He was a lifetime Polk County resident and a United States Army veteran. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wahneta, attended Winter Haven High School, member of the Tampa Bay Corvette Club and Skyway Corvette Club. Ray enjoyed the outdoors, car shows, racing and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Kyra Lynnann Addison; brother & sisters.
Ray is survived by: son: Dion (Jenny) Addison of Winter Haven, FL, daughter: Cindy Addison (Mit-chell) Durham of Newland, NC, 2 stepsons: David (Stacey) Jessee of Davenport, FL, Chris (Melissa) Jessee of Polk City, FL, mother-in-law: Lois Holley of Wahneta, FL, 5 grandchildren: Ciara, Kristin, Clay, Zophia & Mallory, 3 gt. grandchildren: Jaydalynn, Karismah & Nikola.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 20, 2016 at Kersey Funeral Home. Visitation will be held before from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park with Military Honors.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2016