JEFF DIXON

Obituary

JEFF
DIXON, 50

LAKELAND - Jeff Dixon passed on 10/8/16. He's survived by son, Cody and sister, Joy. Visit. 10/24, from 6:30-7pm with svc. at 7pm, both at Bethel Baptist Ch.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2016
