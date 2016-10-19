RONALD WAYNE
AMOS Sr., 57
HAINES CITY - Ronald Wayne Amos Sr., born March 19,1959; passed September 21st, 2016.
Preceded in death by father George Amos, mother Clara B. Amos, sister Shelby Jean Walden. Survived by one son Ronald Wayne (Brandy) Amos Haines City, Fl., two grandchildren Liam & Landon Amos, Haines City, Fl., two step-sons Franklin & Casey Weyburn, one brother Gerald (Barbara) Amos, Haines City, Fl., one sister Regina Turner, Ocala, nephew Ernest Gerald 'Butch' Amos, Jr., Haines City.
There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday October 22, 2016 at 2 o'clock at Stillwater Christian Life Center, 100 McKay Drive, Haines City, Fl.
Please come as you are and say goodbye to Ronnie. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice in Auburndale, Fl in Ronnie Amos Sr.'s name.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2016