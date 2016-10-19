SARA ELAINE
ECHOLS, 83
LAKELAND - Sara Elaine Echols, 83, passed away on October 15, 2016.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Carroll C. Kirkland and Rowan Van Echols; sister, Delores Baxley Abernathy; and brother, Henry Jack Davis. Sara is survived by sons, Cal (Lynn) Kirkland and Phillip (Theresa) Kirkland; granddaughter, Serina Kirkland; sister, Charlotte (Alex) Davis Rogers; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2016