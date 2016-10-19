ANNA 'JACKIE'
HAMIEL, 93
LAKELAND - Anna Hamiel, age 93, passed away on October 7, 2016, at Grace Manor Suites.
Anna was born on July 15th, 1923, in Monterey, TN, to John Poteet and Nancy Mae Buckner. Anna was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings and her husband of 63 years, Byron Eugene Hamiel. She is survived by four children: Larry Hamiel, Gary (Kathy) Hamiel, Debra (Steve) Luman and Sherry (Mike) Apel; four grandchildren: Stefanie Hamiel-Davis, Matt and Ben Luman and Lucas Hamiel; four great grandchildren: Zoey, Zayda, Dirk and Declyn Luman and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Grace Manor Suites for their compassionate and excellent care of our Mother and Good Shepherd Hospice, who assisted in her final few weeks.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 22nd at 2:00 P.M. at Grace Manor Suites at 4620 N. Socrum Loop Rd.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2016