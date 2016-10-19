RUBY LINDA
BUTLER SPIRES, 73
WINTER HAVEN - Ruby Linda Butler Spires of Winter Haven, Florida, was born March 23, 1943, in Deland, Florida and passed away quietly on October 10, 2016, in Tampa, Florida.
She had several part-time jobs while being an affectionate mother to her children, including tax preparation and working at her mother's restaurant, the Haven Cafe.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter P. Butler; her mother, Nell H. Butler.
She is survived by her children, David and Todd, along with a sister, Nancy Flanagan and niece, Cari.
Memorial service to be held Friday, October 21st at 7:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4750 US High-way 17, Bartow, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2016