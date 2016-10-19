L. WEESE LAKELAND - Gerald L. Weese passed away on

LAKELAND - Gerald L. Weese ('Larry' aka Larry Livesay) passed away on October 15, 2016.

He was born on August 31, 1948, in Clifton Forge, Virginia to Ralph and Joann Weese.

Larry is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Benton Weese and Carol Widenhouse; stepchildren, Terence and Patrick Hare; mother, Joann Livesay; brothers, Wayne Weese, Barry Weese, Gregory Livesay, Edward Livesay, Jr.; sisters, Karen Moran and Joy Livesay; his grandsons Jude and Calvin Widenhouse, Michael, Ryan and Josh Hare. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Weese; brother, Edward Wayne Livesay; sister, Cheryl Lynn Sykes and stepfather, Edward Earnest Livesay.

Larry graduated from Lakeland High School in 1967, received a Bachelor's degree from North Carolina Wesleyan, Raleigh, a Master's degree from California State University Long Beach, CA. Larry taught High School in Alexandria VA, Jr. High in Birmingham, Alabama.

Larry retired from the U.S. Army, serving from 1967 to 1994. He was awarded the Bronze Star with a Gallantry Cross and a Purple Heart, a lifesaving medal from the president of Vietnam.

He was a graduate of the Command Sergeant Majors Academy and he was the NCO in charge of the Army communities of excellence program for the reserve component.

Larry's final resting place will be Arlington National Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, October 21, 2016, at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 and services at 6 pm followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the ALS Society of Florida or the V.A.

Condolences may be sent to the family at







328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

