KENNETH M. "BUZZY" CAIN

Obituary

KENNETH M. 'BUZZY' CAIN, 66

LAKE WALES - Kenneth Cain, 66, went to be with the Lord 10/9/16. Memorial Service Sun., 10/23 @ 2 pm Calvary 1st Assembly, 4550 E. Johnson Ave., Haines City.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2016
