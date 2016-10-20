Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLIFF WELLSLAGER. View Sign

COOKEVILLE, TN. - Mr. Clifford John Wellslager, 75, of Cookeville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13th, at his residence surrounded by his family.

A private memorial service will be held in Florida at a later date.

He was born March 4, 1941, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Clifford Harry and Margaret Karl Wellslager. He was a graduate of Kenwood High School.

Cliff raised his family in Kingsville, Maryland, before moving to Bradenton, Florida, in 1984. He was a journeyman electrician for over 40 years in Maryland and Florida. He was proud of his trade. He retired from Manatee County, Florida, to Clewiston, Florida, then to Cookeville in 2006.

Cliff enjoyed crabbing in the Chesapeake Bay and cooking Maryland-style seafood. He also enjoyed going to the beach in the mornings and watching Gators and Buccaneers' football while in Florida. He was hardworking, honest, and straightforward, while having a big heart. He was proud of his German heritage and was a staunch Republican.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gordon Wellslager.

He is survived by his loving companion of over 25 years, Sharon Wilson; sons, Steve (Trina) Wellslager of Lakeland, Florida, and John (Chris) Wellslager of Clewiston, Florida; stepsons, Jeff (Alaina) of Northpoint, Florida, and Greg (Louisa) Wilson of Bradenton, Florida; stepdaughters, Debbie Moore of Bradenton and Janette Fulton of Cookeville; 12 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Memorial contributions can be made to Avalon Hospice, 1080 Neal Street, Suite 300, Cookeville, Tennessee, 38501.

Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (931) 526-6111.



