FITZROY B.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FITZROY B. CLARKE.
CLARKE, 85
LAKELAND - Fitzroy B. Clarke died Oct. 17, 2016. He was born in Jamaica, West Indies on June 4, 1931. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
He is survived by a sister Prudence, a brother Keith, nieces Prudence, Abigail, Grace, Fay and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 22nd at 4:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1105 W. Dossey Rd., Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2016