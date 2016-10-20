|
REV. DR. BRIAN KENNETH DILL, 67
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REV. DR. BRIAN KENNETH DILL.
LAKELAND - Rev. Dr. Brian Kenneth Dill, 67, of Lakeland, FL, passed away surrounded by his family on October 17, 2016, following a sudden bout with an aggressive and rare form of cancer.
The youngest son of Kenneth Leonard Dill and Lucille 'Sue' Gibson Dill, Brian was born on February 19, 1949, in Springfield, OH. He met his wife of 45 years, best friend, and inseparable partner, Barbara, at Springfield's Oakland Presbyterian Church when the two were in fourth grade. A graduate of The Ohio State University, Dr. Dill majored in journalism and wrote for the student newspaper, The Lantern. He received his master of divinity from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and his doctor of ministry from Louisville Theological Seminary. During their 42-year ministry, the Dills served pastorates in Park Ridge, IL; Louisville, KY; Virginia Beach, VA; Orlando, FL; and Lakeland, FL. A gifted and entertaining writer, Dr. Dill worked for several years with David C. Cook Christian Publishing Company as an editor and curriculum developer. Dr. Dill was a beloved leader in the communities where he served, participating on a variety of boards and committees including the YMCA. Dr. Dill was a talented musician and his legacy includes innumerable original compositions, including 'Come Sing, O Church, in Joy!,' the bicentennial hymn for the Presbyterian Church (USA) that now appears in hymnals around the world. Recognized throughout his career with a variety of distinguished honors, Dr. Dill held a commission in the honorary order of Kentucky Colonels and gave the invocation at the commissioning of the USS Laboon. Humble, kind, creative, and an engaging listener, Brian will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Lakeland, FL; sons Daniel Dill of Washington, D.C. and David Dill (fiancÃ©e Jillian) of Greenville, SC; brother David Dill (Martha) of Carlsbad, CA; three nieces; and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Jennifer Curry Dill.
Brian and his family wish to offer a special thank you to the members and attendees of the Presbyterian Chapel in the Grove for making this last year so special and fun for him. His family also thanks the Florida Presbyterian Homes and the staff members at the Porter-McGrath Health Center for their kindness.
A memorial service, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Mike Loudon, will be held Saturday, November 5, 2016, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Lakeland. Interment will be on a later date at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Brian's memory to the Presbyterian Chapel in the Grove, 1540 New Jersey Dr., Lakeland, FL 33803. 'Come celebrate the journey now and praise the Lord!'
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2016
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|