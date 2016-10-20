SHIRLEY ANN
BUTLER, 80
SEBRING - Shirley Ann Butler, age 80, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2016 in Sebring, Florida with her family by her side.
She was born March 3, 1936 in Turkey Creek, Florida to the late Harvey W. and Pauline C. (Prosch) Harris. Shirley was an active member of Lakeside Baptist Church. Family time was very special to Shirley especially when it involved all her grandchildren. She enjoyed working in her garden and traveling and she loved her poodle 'Sammy.' Shirley will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her two daughters: Cheryl Sutherland (Mark) of Auburndale, FL and Brenda King (Lewis) of Bartow, FL; siblings: Wayne Harris (Sandra) and Linda Carnes (Leron), all of Sebring, FL; five grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, 11:00 am, at Lakeside Baptist Church in Lakeland with Pastor Todd Dorsey officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Lakeside Baptist Church, 1736 New Jersey Road, Lakeland, FL, 33803.
www.lakesidebaptist.org
Services entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL, 33870
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2016