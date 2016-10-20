JANICE E.
LAKELAND - Janice E. Folds, 76, was called by her Lord to be in His presence on October 13, 2016. She was the adopted daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sumner Luxen of N.J. who preceded her in death.
Janice and her parents moved to Sanford, FL in 1954. Janice was a graduate of Seminole High School and Snead College. She met her husband, Wyatt H. Folds, Jr. in Jr. High school, but never dated until after their first year in college. The Lord blessed that first date in 1961 and they were married during Wyatt's senior year at FSU - 1963. Janice was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines and remained with Eastern while Wyatt attended Covenant Theological Seminary in St. Louis, MO. Upon being ordained into the ministry of the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Evangelical Synod (Now the PCA), Wyatt's first pastorate was in Memphis, TN where their first child was born (Shane) followed by pastorates in Myrtle Beach, SC where their second child was born (Kimberly) and Lakeland, Fl where Wyatt was pastor of Covenant Presbyterian church for 15 years and Janice served on the secretarial staff.
Wyatt and Jan were married for 53 years and continued to reside in Lakeland where Wyatt plans to continue his retirement. Their daughter's family (two daughters) live in Palm Harbor, FL and their son and his family (one daughter) live in Chuluota, FL.
A memorial celebration will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Lakeland on Saturday, October 22 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Building Fund of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Lakeland, P.O. Box 7252, Lakeland, FL 33807.
