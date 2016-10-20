LETHA LOUISE
|
OVERSTREET
WILLIAMS, 84
Teacher
MULBERRY - Mrs. Letha Louise Overstreet Williams, age 84, died Tuesday, October 11, 2016, in Lakeland.
Born in Mulberry on May 10, 1932, she was a teacher. She was a member of Shiloh M.B. Church, Mulberry.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughters Albertina 'Abby' (Rodney) Forsett, Arlington, TX, Esther Richardson, Lakeland; son Kevin (Tiyana) Williams, Lakeland; 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Shiloh M.B. Church, Mulberry. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James P.B. Church, Mulberry.
Williams Funeral Home.
