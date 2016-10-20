E. LOUISE
STYLES, 91
LAKELAND - E. Louise Styles died Sunday, October 16, 2016, at Kindred Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL, after a long illness. She was 91.
Mrs. Styles was born E. Louise Bryant, in Lakeland, FL. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1944. She attended beauty school in Miami, FL, and opened her own beauty salons in the 1950s in Utica, NY and Niagara Falls, NY. She earned her Bachelors and Masters degrees at SUNY College at Buffalo, and SUNY at Buffalo, and became a teacher and guidance counselor in the Buffalo Public School System. She was honored in 1971 by the Buffalo School Superintendent, Joseph March, and given a Key to the City of Buffalo by then Mayor Frank A. Sedita. In 1990, she retired and moved back to Lakeland, FL.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Ama Appiah of St. Petersburg, FL; her daughter's father, Michael Appiah of St. Petersburg, FL; her brother, Ellard James Boles of Key West, FL; and several cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, October 21, 5 pm - 7 pm at Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Lakeland. The funeral will be held Saturday, October 22, 2016, 1 p.m. at the church. The burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
