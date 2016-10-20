MARTHA JOHNSON CAMERON

MARTHA JOHNSON
CAMERON, 74

WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Martha Johnson Cameron, age 74, of Winter Haven passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2016 in Winter Haven.
Mrs. Johnson Cameron was born to Ben & Annie Koonce in Fayetteville, N. C. and had lived in this area for the past 50 years. Martha was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Auburndale and was a retired RN having run the Martha Johnson Adult Home in Polk City for 20 years. She enjoyed fishing & boating with her late husband, Harold C. Johnson Sr., who passed away in 2005. Martha also enjoyed reading her bible and spending time with her family.
She is survived by 3 sons, Harold C. Johnson, Jr. of Auburndale, James (Jennifer) Johnson of Leesburg, Charles (Darlene) Johnson of Winter Haven, her daughter, Ann (Sonny) Baron of Ocoee, a brother, Ben Koonce of North Carolina, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place Saturday at 10 AM at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale with visitation Friday from 6-8 PM. Interment will take place at Auburndale Memorial Park.

Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2016
