DOLLY BLACKWOOD

Obituary

DOLLY
BLACKWOOD, 94

WINTER HAVEN - Dolly Blackwood, 94, died 10/10/16. Visit: Sat. 2-3pm Hurst Chapel AME. Service to follow at 4pm at the church. James C. Boyd Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2016
