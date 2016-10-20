JOSE RODRIGUEZ

Obituary

JOSE
RODRIGUEZ, 78

WINTER HAVEN - Jose Rodriguez, 78, born 5/17/38, in N.Y.; died 10/11/16, in Winter Haven. James C. Boyd Funeral Home, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com