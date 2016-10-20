SUZETTE BENJAMIN

Obituary

SUZETTE
BENJAMIN, 40

ORLANDO - Suzette Benjamin, 40, died 10/4/16. Visit: Fri. 5-7pm Ball's Temple 1st Born, Orlando. Service Sat. at 11am. James C. Boyd Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2016
