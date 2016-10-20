E. RUTH ALLRED

Obituary

E. RUTH
ALLRED, 93

AUBURNDALE - E. Ruth Allred, 93, born 6/18/23; passed away 10/13/16. Predeceased by the late William 'Bill' Allred. Memorial svc. will be private. Oak Ridge F.C.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com