JAMES C. HALL

Obituary

JAMES C.
HALL, Jr., 71

WINTER HAVEN - James C. Hall, Jr., 71, died 10/17/16. Memorial service Sat. at 11am at South Side Assembly of God, 4750 Cleveland Heights Blvd., Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2016
