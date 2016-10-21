|
ROMAN H.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROMAN H. WNEK.
WNEK, 92
LAKELAND - Roman H. Wnek, born July 14, 1924 in Meriden, Connecticut, passed away peacefully October 5, 2016, with his loving wife, Marie, by his side in his home at Schalamar Creek in Lakeland, Florida. He had struggled for years suffering from Alzheimer's and later prostate cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marie Rule Wnek, married October 19, 1950 in Meriden and by his son, Michael (wife Peggy) of Auburndale, Florida, and daughter, Anne Marie McGuigan of Salt Lake City, Utah and pre-deceased by son, Roman Henry Wnek II. Roman is survived by brother, Edward Wnek of Meriden, CT; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Harriet Mansolf, Viola McKinstry and Genevieve Raczka; brothers, Henry Wnek, Joseph Wnek, John Wnek, Leon Wnek and infant brother, Karol Wnek. He is also survived by grandchildren, David McGuigan and Annalisa McGuigan, Amber Wnek, Autumn Rockwell, Aubrey Wnek, Roman Wnek III, Sean Levy (Kristin), Jason Levy and Rachel Levy.
Roman was an outstanding athlete, playing amateur baseball, basketball, football and later semi-professional football with the Meriden Polish Falcons. He also coached The US Army Ram-Chicks of Augsburg Germany Baseball, Basketball and Football teams from 1957-1959.
He served his country with thirty years of service in the Army Infantry/Airborne including World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He received numerous medals and citations including The Purple Heart with Oakleaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal and The Bronze Star (earned while serving in Vietnam). Throughout his career he led men in battle and peacetime, with courage as well as diplomacy.
Roman was also an exceptional golfer as evidenced by his Johnnie Walker Hole in One Certificate and low handicap from 6-10. He carried a healthy 185 + Bowling Average. He and wife Marie were a formidable Canasta and Pinochle team.
The service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 316 Lake Ariana Boulevard, Auburndale at 3pm Sunday 10/23.
Donations to
, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2016
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|