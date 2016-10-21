HAROLD HUBBARD
HEIGHTON, 94
WINTER HAVEN - Harold Hubbard Heighton, a man who towered 6-foot-4 and with a brilliant mind and cunning sense of humor, died Thursday, October 13, 2016. He was 94 years old. Mr. Heighton died at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born February 12, 1922, in Ravenna, Ohio, and he went on to live an exceptional life. Mr. Heighton had a strong sense of duty and proudly served his country as a decorated B-24 pilot during World War II and C-119 pilot in the Korean War. He was a research fellow with DuPont and retired after 30-years service. After retirement, he cared for his family whom he loved, and they loved him.
He was preceded in death by Marius Herbert Heighton and Mary Elizabeth Fox Heighton, all of his brothers: Clarence Heighton, Robert Heighton, David Heighton and Oliver Heighton, his wife Mary Charlene Heighton and daughter Diane Alsup. He is survived by his daughters Suzanne Wilcox and Mary Lynn Davis, his eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
They celebrate his life and dedication to his family, and he is missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Salvation Army, an organization that Mr. Heighton supported to help others.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2016