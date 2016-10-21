WILLIAM AMON ARROWOOD

Obituary

WILLIAM AMON
ARROWOOD, 83

FORT MEADE - Mr. William Amon Arrowood, age 83, of Fort Meade, died October 17th, 2016. There will be no services.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2016
