MARVIN 'GENE'
JACKSON, 98
AUBURNDALE - In loving memory of Marvin 'Gene' Jackson, 98, who went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, October 19, 2016.
He lived in Speedway, IN for many years, was a printer all his adult life and was part-owner of Crippens Printing Corp. in Indianapolis, IN. He was a corporal in the US Marines during WW II and was stationed in the South Pacific. He retired to Auburndale, FL in 1988. He was a member and deacon of Havendale Christian Church in Auburndale, FL; member of the American Legion in Homer, IL; member of the Masonic Lodge in Homer, IL; member of the Shriner's Reception Committee in Indianapolis, IN; and a member of the Scottish Rite in Indianapolis, IN.
Gene was born January 6, 1918 in Ludlow, IL to Herbert O. Jackson and Cecile (Walker) Jackson. His parents, 3 sisters, and 2 brothers preceded him in death. Also his wife, Zula (Logsdon) Jackson passed away January 2, 1987.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Cook) Jackson of Auburndale, FL; two daughters and Sandra (Bob) Danner of Homer, IL and Betty Ruth of Indianapolis, IN; 1 step-son, John Samoya of Auburndale, FL; 4 grandsons, Jeff, Jim & Rick McPherson, Indianapolis, IN, Greg Ruth, Riverview, FL; 1 granddaughter, Kari Corbett, Fairland, IN; 8 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandsons.
Memorial services will be held at GH Hermann Funeral Home, 1605 South SR 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. Burial will be in Greenwood, IN Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.ghherrmann.com
Family and friends are invited to join us after the burial service at Cheddar's on E. Co. Ln Rd., Greenwood, IN.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2016