McAFEE III, 61
LAKELAND - Howard Bailey McAfee III, 61, passed away unexpectedly October 20th, 2016. He grew up in Maryland but was a long time resident of Lakeland, Florida.
He is survived by his daughters Lynda & Barbara Lusby, Christine McAfee, and Susan Tubbs, his sons Howard Bailey McAfee IV, Justin McAfee, and Matthew McAfee, as well as his 9 grandchildren, Gardell, Damara, Kieren, Chrystalyn, Ciara, Kylee, Howard the V, Brayden, and Mayci.
Howard was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend. His laughter and smile will be missed by many. 'Your life was a blessing, Your memory now our treasures, You were loved beyond words, And will be missed beyond measure!'
Published in Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2016