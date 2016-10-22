HELEN MARIE
CUNNINGHAM, 67
LAKELAND - Helen Marie Cunningham, 67, of Lakeland died October 19, 2016.
Born in Rochester, NY on June 26, 1949, Helen moved to Florida in 1971 and was a medical secretary to the Medical Director at Polk General Hospital. She moved back to Rochester in 1980 and she was a medical secretary for Dr. Donald Duckels before moving back to Lakeland in 1999 to become a loving caregiver to her parents, Jack L. Cunningham and Louise E. Cunningham. She was in customer service at Wal-Mart for ten years before retiring in 2013. Helen enjoyed mind enhancing games, crossword puzzles and sudoku.
Helen is survived by her brothers, Hugh (Donna) Cunningham, Rochester, NY, Jeff (Lynne) Cunningham, Ontario, CA, Justin Cunningham, Miami, FL, Mark (Julie) Cunningham, Lakeland, FL, sister-in-law, Colleen Cunningham, Rochester, NY, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Paul and Craig Cunningham.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2016