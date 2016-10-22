Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Bartow Ford



BARTOW - Ernest Millar Smith, 92, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on October 19, 2016, from complications due to Alzheimer's Disease.

He was born June 10, 1924 in Haines City, Florida to Paul and Edith (Millar) Smith. He graduated from Haines City High School where he was president of the student body and attended the University of Tampa. He enlisted in the US Army Air Force in 1944 and was Honorably Discharged following the end of World War II. Ernest went to work in the family business, Paul Smith Construction Company of Tampa until April 1, 1948 and with the help of his two brothers, he purchased Bartow Ford Company and embarked on a legacy of business integrity, community service, love, friendship and Christian fellowship. Under his leadership and vision, Bartow Ford grew from an eleven employee Main Street storefront into one of the top 100 Ford dealerships in the country, receiving numerous President's Awards, Dealer Distinguished Achievement Awards, Chairman of the Board Awards, Customer Excellence Awards, awards for outstanding sales and service and employing thousands over 68 years of continuing operation. Besides Bartow Ford, Ernest was past president/owner of Lakeland Mitsubishi, past president/owner of Charlotte County Ford/Lincoln-Mercury (Port Charlotte), past VP Bartow Chevrolet, past VP of Bay Harbor Ford (Englewood), past VP Heritage Ford (Zephyrhills), VP Bartow Ford Leasing Company and served on the Ford dealers advertising council. Bartow Ford was Family and he rejoiced in individuals' triumphs, grieved with their sorrows but mostly mentored and nurtured their potential and set a living example of honesty, integrity and trust.

Ernest loved scouting and started Troop 147 at First Presbyterian Church in Bartow serving as Troop Master and was involved at the District and Council levels as past VP Gulf Ridge Council of the Boy Scouts of America and a member of the Gulf Ridge Council Advisory Council. He was awarded scouting's highest honor, the Silver Beaver Award, and was the first recipient and namesake of the Ernest Smith Distinguished District Chairman's Award for outstanding leadership in scouting. A member of the Bartow Rotary club, Ernest was a past president, Rotarian of the Year 1999, Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary Medal of Honor recipient, past Chairman of the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, and served as a host family for a Rotary international Exchange student from Japan. The Lions Club of Bartow selected him as Citizen of the Year in 1953. Ernest was also past president of the Bartow Chamber of Commerce, served on the Board of Directors, Committee of 100, an inaugural member of Leadership Bartow and a member of the Bartow Board of Downtown Redevelopment. He was past president of the United Way of Bartow and served as a Director of the United Way of Central Florida. He served as a Director for Bartow Memorial Hospital, Winter Haven Hospital and on the joint committee for Bartow and Winter Haven Hospitals. He actively participated in Crimestoppers, was on the advisory board for the University of South Florida, Lakeland campus, Criminal Justice Dept. and advisory board for Florida Sheriffs Youth Villa. Ernest was a member of McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church in Bartow and a former member of First Presbyterian Church where he had served as an elder, Sunday School Superintendent, Clerk of the Session, served on the Board of Westminster Presbytery and was on the joint interfaith committee establishing the Church Service Center in Bartow. He served on the Board of Directors of Citrus and Chemical Bank and Bartow Federal Savings and Loan. He loved fishing, travel, tennis, was a cattle rancher and citrus grower and member of the Lake Wales Citrus Growers Association. Most recently, Ernest was recognized for his service to the community by Proclamation from the Polk County Board of County Commissioners by naming the Bartow Northern Connector Roadway 'Ernest M Smith Boulevard.' All he ever really wanted to be was a forest ranger. The Lord had other plans.

Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Edith Smith, brother Paul Smith Jr., sister Marjorie Green, and sons Doug Smith and Gene Smith. He is survived by his wife Ginger Allsopp Smith, daughters Ellen Walworth and Kathy Haley, brother Virgil Smith (Duckie), step-sons Chip Dobbs-Allsopp (Leslie) and David Allsopp (Cindy), 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Cornerstone Hospice, especially Jan Heidel and Jessica Palmer and his longtime caregiver Ruth Quino for their excellent and compassionate care. The family will receive visitors on Friday October 28, 2016 from 5-7 P.M. at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, 650 E Main Street, Bartow, FL. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 2 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland, FL. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, Ernest Smith Camp Scholarship Fund, 13228 N. Central Ave., Tampa, FL 33612; McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church, 695 W Stuart, Bartow, FL 33830; Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33880 or the .

Condolences to the family may be sent online at

www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com



