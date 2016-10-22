ROY GENE SPIVEY

Obituary

ROY GENE
SPIVEY, 73

BARTOW - Roy Gene Spivey, 73, died Wed. 10/19/16. Survived by a loving family. Services will be Mon. 10/24/16 at 2:00 pm at Whidden-McLean F.H. in Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2016
