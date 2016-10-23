DALLAS E. JOHNSON

DALLAS E.
JOHNSON, 83

LAKE WALES - Dallas E. Johnson, 83, died of natural causes 8/26/16.
He is survived by his wife Joan; 3 children: Ricky, Karen and Bobby; his sister Virginia Turner; 2 grandsons: Shane and Keven, and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of funeral services, we will be having a Celebration of Life at The Barn at Cherry Pocket in Lake Wales on Sat. October 29th, from 1-4pm.
In honoring his wish, please join us in giving Dallas his FAREWELL PARTY.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2016
