Obituary

LALA JUNE

LITTLE, 94



LAKELAND - Lala June Little, 94, of Lakeland, Fl. passed away peacefully on October 18, 2016, at Highlands Lake Center nursing home.

Lala Little was born in Kimball, W.Va. on September 2, 1922 to the late Obie and Pearlie Mabry. Her family moved to Lakeland, Fl. in 1953. In 1953 she became a member of the Church of God on Lakeland Highlands Rd; the church merged and is now called the TBA church on 540A. She worked in the nursery during the '50s and was a member of their WCG, a women's missionary group as Treasurer and the historian for many years. She retired from WT Grants as dept. manager in 1970. She was loyal to all her friends and family and was always there when needed.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Little was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn 'Webb' Little of Lake-land, Fl., her daughter Wilma Little Ward of Lakeland, Fl., her sisters, Imogene Wyatt of Swords Creek, Va. and Virgie Nance of Vinton, Va.; her brothers, Leonard Mabry of Beckley, W.Va. and Franklin Leeland Mabry of Hillsville, Va.

Surviving family mem-bers include daughter Linda Little DeWees of Lakeland, FL and son, Bob Little of Winter Haven, Fl. She had four grandchildren: Cary DeWees of Lakeland, Fl., Carla Michelle (David) Bragg of Lakeland, Fl., Kimberly (Landy) Palma of Tampa, Fl. and Nicole 'Nikki' Reynolds (Terry) Peck of Ohio. She had 5 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchild-ren.

Viewing will be held on October 24, 2016, from 1 to 2 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Fun-eral Home, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland, FL. with a graveside service to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery on Bartow Hwy.



Funeral Home Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel

1727 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

