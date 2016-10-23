MICHAEL PATRICK
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL PATRICK COLE.
COLE, 78
LAKELAND - Michael Patrick Cole, 78, passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2016.
Michael was born on May 1, 1938 in India as a British subject. He was a Euro-Engineer and traveled the world as International Sales Manager for Davy McKee Corp.
Michael left behind many loved ones and will be missed deeply by all that knew him.
A private family memorial will be held.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.casketstore.net .
Memorial gifts may be made in Michael's memory to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 2525 Drane Field Rd, Suite 4,
Lakeland, FL, 33811.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2016