DEAN, 69
AUBURNDALE - Donald Royce Dean, 69, of Auburndale, FL, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born April 25, 1947 in Lakeland, he was a lifelong resident of the area and retired from JBT in Lakeland. He attended Dixie Highway Baptist Church and was a veteran of the US Air Force.
He is survived by: his wife of 45 years, Donnie; 2 sons, Tommy Dean of Lakeland and Terry Dean of Winter Haven; his mother, Thelma Dean of Auburndale; a sister, Hilda Lou Weaver of Winter Haven; and 4 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm till 7:00pm, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2016