WILLIAM 'BILL'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM MICHAEL O'CONNELL
MICHAEL
O'CONNELL
11/6/1944 - 10/17/2016
LAKELAND - Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to many, Bill O'Connell passed away Monday, October 17, 2016 in Lakeland, Florida.
Bill was born and raised in Renovo, Pa. He graduated from Bucktail High School, he then joined the Navy which brought him to Key West. It was in Key West while working at Sears that he met and married the love of his life, Elaine. Into this union he brought four sons, William, Kevin, Eric and Brian. Elaine brought two daughters, Kathy and Liz.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother Ellen, father James and his beloved wife Elaine. He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Special thanks to his friends in Lakeland and especially Polk Museum of Art where Bill worked.
Per his wishes there will be no service.
His family will hold a private service at a later date in Key West, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2016