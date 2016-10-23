BUFORD B. BRANCH
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Buford B. Branch went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2016, surrounded by family.
Buford was born in Toombs County, GA on September 9, 1922, to Ira and Alva Glisson Branch, and eldest to his brother, Jack, who precedes him in death. He grew up on his family's farm and served his country. Buford married his sweetheart, Dollie Marie Coe and later moved their home to Winter Haven, FL where he owned and operated the Southside Barbershop for many years.
Buford was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, a member of the Winter Haven Masonic Lodge #186 F&AM, and a founding member of Lake Shipp Baptist Church.
Buford is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Marie Branch; his daughter, Terry G. Anderson (J.E. 'Buddy') of Winter Haven; his granddaughters, Kelly Goodman (Monte) and Erin Sherwood; and his great grandchild, Maddox Goodman.
Services will be held on October 26, 2016, at 2:00 P.M. at Jones Stewart Funeral Home in Lyons, GA. Interment will follow at Lyons City Cemetery.
In addition, a memorial service will be held later at Lake Shipp Baptist Church of Winter Haven, date to be announced.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2016