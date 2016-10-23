ROBERT EUGENE PHARIS LAKELAND - Robert 'Gene' Eugene "GENE" Pharis

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT EUGENE PHARIS LAKELAND - Robert 'Gene' Eugene "GENE" Pharis.

ROBERT 'GENE' EUGENE PHARIS

LAKELAND - Robert 'Gene' Eugene Pharis, 87, passed away October 20, 2016. Mr. Pharis was born in Dublin, GA on September 25, 1929. Gene was a construction work-er for many years. He was a member of Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Scottish Rites and Moose Lodge.
Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Immogene Pharis. He is survived by his son, Wade (Michelle) Pharis; granddaughters, Angela M. (Scott) Newell and Carrie N. (Robbie) Porterfield; great grandchildren, Austin Newell, Evan Newell, Eastyn Newell, and Bailee Porterfield.
Visitation will be Monday from 9-10am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd., Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 10am at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Funeral Home
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com