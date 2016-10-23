ROBERT 'GENE' EUGENE PHARIS
LAKELAND - Robert 'Gene' Eugene Pharis, 87, passed away October 20, 2016. Mr. Pharis was born in Dublin, GA on September 25, 1929. Gene was a construction work-er for many years. He was a member of Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Scottish Rites and Moose Lodge.
Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Immogene Pharis. He is survived by his son, Wade (Michelle) Pharis; granddaughters, Angela M. (Scott) Newell and Carrie N. (Robbie) Porterfield; great grandchildren, Austin Newell, Evan Newell, Eastyn Newell, and Bailee Porterfield.
Visitation will be Monday from 9-10am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd., Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 10am at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2016