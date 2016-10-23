NOLEN R. 'CHIP' OTTINGER, III
BARTOW - Nolen R. 'Chip' Ottinger, III, age 55, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Born April 26, 1961, in Ann Arbor, MI. He was the son of the late Nolen Ray Ottinger, Jr. and Mary Ann (Mullins) Ottinger of Lakeland. Chip worked as a security officer in the phosphate industry and was a member, deacon and musician for Victory Fellowship Church in Bartow.
Mr. Ottinger is survived by a loving family that includes his mother, Mary Ann Ottinger of Lakeland; his sister, Pastor Wendy Bowen (Pastor Greg) of Bartow; his brother, Colonel Douglas Allen Ottinger (Lynette) of Arizona; his nieces and nephews, Christina Hiott (Jimmy), Paul Bowen, Brittany Scott (Stephen), Ian Nolen Bowen, Katheryn Nyhus (Drew), Christopher Ottinger, Lauren Pope (Keaton), and Michael Ottinger; and five great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 24, 2016, from 6pm to 8pm at Victory Fellowship Church, 530 West Hooker Street, Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, at 2pm at the church.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2016