WINTER HAVEN - Ewell S. Livingston, 98 years old, passed away on October 20, 2016, with family at his side. He was born in Troy, Alabama. He met his wife Annie Laurie Hickman and they married on June 30, 1935, in Enterprise, Alabama.
Ewell served in the army during the Second World War and was involved in the Normandy Beach invasion in France, receiving a purple heart and was discharged in November of 1945.
Ewell and his family moved to Winter Haven, Florida in 1949, where he owned several businesses over the course of 70 plus years.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Annie; and his son, Mike Livingston. Ewell is survived by his current loving wife of two years, Alabee; two daughters, Annette Sirkin of Ormond Brach, Florida and Wanda Shay of Vero Beach, Florida. Also, two granddaughters, Marcie Living-ston and Kim Sharp; four grandsons, Danny Living-ston, Kevin Rice, Scott Shay and Chad Shay.
Ewell recently shared his 98th birthday at his home with his family, many of his great grandchildren and favorite niece and nephew.
Graveside service will be held 1pm Monday, October 24, 2016, at Auburndale Memorial Park.
