LAKE ALFRED - Mrs. Barbara Kinsey passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 18, 2016, at the Forsythe Hospice House. She was retired from Marden Industries where she worked as an office manager. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Louis and Helen Petrucelle.
Barbara was the beloved wife of Gerald Kinsey; mother of Jeff (Jan) Johnson, Jodi Seay, Jennifer (John) Westrick and Jamie (Jennifer) Johnson; stepmother of Elizabeth Tindell and Beverly (Jr.) Le Fan. She had 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Final internment will be at a later date in Indiana. Memorial contributions can be made, in her name, to Forsythe Hospice House (Good Shepherd Hospice), 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823.
