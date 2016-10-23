GARY K. CLARK BARTOW - Gary K. Clark

Obituary

GARY K.
CLARK

BARTOW - Gary K. Clark, 78, died 10/20/16. Visit. 10/27, from 6-7pm at Turning Point Worship Center in Bartow. Memorial service will follow at 7pm at the church.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2016
