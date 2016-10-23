ELIZABETH R. FOSS

Obituary

ELIZABETH R.
FOSS, 75
Registered Nurse

LAKE WALES - Elizabeth R. Foss died 10/21/16. Services are 10/27, at 2pm at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven. She is survived by a loving family.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2016
