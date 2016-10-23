VICKY STRONG

Obituary

VICKY
STRONG, 64

LAKELAND - Vicky Strong passed away 10/6/2016. Vicky was born in Tipton, IN on 6/4/1952. She is survived by her loving family and will be missed by all.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2016
