LAKELAND - Ulla O. Kirsch, 82, passed away on October 22, 2016, in Lakeland, Florida.
A family service will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2016. Arrangements are by Gentry Morrison.
Ulla was born in Germany to Edward and Carolyn Schlak on August 24, 1934. She married Erwin Kirsch on December 14, 1957, in Cleveland, Ohio. She loved being a homemaker, wife and mother and was active in her church.
Ulla is survived by her husband, Erwin Kirsch; her daughters, Carolyn Bridges (Wes), Evelyn Hollen, and Susan Kallan (Tom); and her grandchildren, Darin and Amanda Finch, Alexandra Hollen, and Mallory and Nicholas Kallan.
Memorials may be given to Joseph and Laurie Gordon, missionaries to India, 104 Burke Street, Americus, Georgia, 31709.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2016