HURETTA WRIGHT
BASSETT, 91
WINTER HAVEN - Huretta Wright Bassett, 91, passed away October 22, 2016. Mrs. Bassett was born in Lakeland, Florida on June 3, 1925 to the late Hubert and Doltrice Wright. Huretta is survived by her loving family and friends, and she will be missed by all.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26th at 1pm at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2016