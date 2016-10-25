MARY LOIS
|
TIDWELL, 92
Polk Co. School Board
PLANT CITY - Mary Lois Tidwell, born July 18, 1924, in Houston County, Alabama; passed October 22, 2016.
In the early '50s Mary and Leonard decided to give up farm life. They tied what few belongings they had on the back of a pickup truck, and left Alabama for the 'big' city of Lakeland, FL. Mary had never lived more than a few miles from her family. To her shy spirit this move seemed to take her to the ends of the earth and away from everything familiar. However, love for her husband and the hope of a better life made her strong. Over the years she created a rewarding life for herself and family. She always placed God and family first. When the nest was empty she started working with handicap children. This became her passion and she loved each day with these special children. She had no degrees or plaques, but if you count love of God, love of family, loyalty, and compassion as an achievement, her walls would be overflowing with awards. She ran a good race, and all is well with her soul. She retired from the Polk County School Board where she was a special needs assistant.
Mrs. Tidwell was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Tid-well; son Leonard (Don-nie) Tidwell; parents Ora Cobb Sanders and William Oates Sanders and brother Alvin Sanders of Dothan, AL. She is survived by her daughter Gwen Merritt (Richard), Plant City; grandchildren Rodney Merritt, Plant City, Kristopher Tidwell, Lakeland; great grandchildren: Casey Merritt, Taylor Tidwell, Fraya Tidwell, Carl Duggan; brothers Rev. John Sanders (Laquitta), Dothan, AL, Frank Sanders (Linda), Lakeland.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Thurs. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Mt. Enon Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2016